Estacada has taken the next step in providing another place for folks to get access to the Clackamas River and the move prompted a flurry of comments on social media.
Estacada hired PBS Environmental, an engineering firm, to do the engineering for the planned Lake Shore Water Access Project. The trail and dock project will give people access to the water only by foot.
A city social media post and subsequent shares prompted over 100 comments, voicing both praise and criticism of the dock and trail project.
“Very excited to see what can be done to increase access to Estacada Lake from Lakeshore Dr. Great enhancement to the community,” wrote one poster.
But there were many not so thrilled with the plan.
“No thanks, we don’t need this and I won’t support this,” said one poster.
“How about spending money on a police force instead of more places for people to do their meth,” said another poster.
The plan for the riverside was detailed in the city’s parks plan crafted in 2018 and has been talked about in Estacada for years.
The city received a $62,100 grant from the Oregon State Marine Board to cover part of the cost of the engineering phase of the project.
“We will have 100% construction drawings for the trail and water access by July,” said City Manager Melanie Wagner.
After PBS completes the engineering, the city can then go out for grants for building the pathway and dock, Wagner said.
But Wagner said construction likely won’t begin for a couple of years.
The project “will provide access that is close to downtown for people to get down on the water and enjoy Estacada Lake. For those with kayaks/canoes or paddle boards, it will provide another point of access to launch non-motorized watercraft,” she said.
Assistant City Manager Elaina Turpin said she has fielded several calls on the project and wanted to clear up some misconceptions.
“We are not building a boat ramp, people will not be able to drive their trucks down to the water to put in a boat. The plans are for foot access only. It will be for people to access the water for swimming, kayaking, floating…the kinds of activities where people are able to carry anything they need down the trail,” she said.
The dock would be within Estacada City limits. It would be the only safe and legal place for boaters, swimmers and walkers to access the lake in the city, the city’s grant application said.
The city’s application described the launch spot as “via soft surface trail, stairs, and gangways that lead to an in-water dock.”
PGE already has pledged $50,000 for the construction phase of the project.