New dock planned

The planned Clackamas River dock and trail will have foot access only and is for non-motorized watercraft such as paddleboards and kayaks as well as swimmers.

Estacada has taken the next step in providing another place for folks to get access to the Clackamas River and the move prompted a flurry of comments on social media.

Estacada hired PBS Environmental, an engineering firm, to do the engineering for the planned Lake Shore Water Access Project. The trail and dock project will give people access to the water only by foot.