Estacada domestic disturbance

Jason Lee Savage of Estacada was charged with six felonies as a result of a domestic disturbance a few days before Christmas. 

 Courtesy photo: Scott Rodgerson for Unsplash

An Estacada man who was shot by law enforcement officers responding to a domestic disturbance appeared in court Wednesday, Jan. 18 and is facing six felony counts.

On the evening of Dec. 22, 2022, deputies from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm in the 2100 Block of South Jubb Road, near Estacada.