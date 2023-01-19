An Estacada man who was shot by law enforcement officers responding to a domestic disturbance appeared in court Wednesday, Jan. 18 and is facing six felony counts.
On the evening of Dec. 22, 2022, deputies from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm in the 2100 Block of South Jubb Road, near Estacada.
Jason Lee Savage, 53, came out of the house with a handgun and did not drop the gun after deputies ordered him to do so, the district attorney’s office said.
Savage was shot by a deputy, but his injuries were not life threatening, the Clackamas County District Attorney said in an announcement.
Savage has been charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of coercion and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
Deputies were able to get family members out of the house, the announcement said as members of a crisis negotiating team talked with Savage.
Two female family members are mentioned in the court documents.
He is being held in the Clackamas County Jail on $500,000 bail.
He has also been ordered not to have contact with the two female family members he allegedly held hostage or go to the residence on Jubb Road, according to court documents.
Savage’s trial is set for March 3.
Savage has been convicted of serious crimes in the past, including assault, drug possession and felon in possession of a firearm, court records show.
A Clackamas County grand jury also found that deputy Isaac Bailey’s use of deadly force was “justified and lawful” since Savage pointed a gun at the deputy. Bailey has been a deputy four-and-a-half years.
A representative of the District Attorney’s office declined to answer any questions about the case beyond the statements issued.