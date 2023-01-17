Get free tickets to the Portland Opera. The Opera was just added to the library’s cultural pass. The photo shows Noah Stewart as Cavaradossi and Alexandra LoBianco in the title role of Puccini's Tosca.
The Estacada Library was named as one of six cozy libraries in Oregon, just as it is offering some new or revived services.
The library has reintroduced its Adult Winter Reading Program after a Covid suspension and the county library system just added the Portland Opera to it’s cultural pass plan.
The Adult Winter Reading Program runs from Jan 17 through March 15. To participate, grownups and teens older than 16 record the books they read during that period on a log sheet, available at the library or dowloaded from the library’s web page bit.ly/3Xgytvu. For every five books read or listened to, the participant will get a raffle ticket for gift cards from Estacada businesses.
The adult reading project, with a “creepy” theme, also features some fun programs and people don’t have to participate in the reading to attend the events.
For example, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, paranormal experts will talk about the haunted histories of Oregon and Estacada. And, from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 the library is throwing a murder mystery party with a game after the library is closed for the day. Although reservations are not required, only the first 35 people will be able to participate.
Opera
The Portland Opera was recently added to the county-wide library system’s Cultural Pass program. Library card holders can get two free passes to the Portland Opera for Sunday afternoon performances.
The pass program gives free or drastically reduced admission to museums, gardens and other cultural events in the area. Participating institutions include The Oregon Garden, Portland Art Museum and Salem’s Gilbert House Children’s Museum.
Library recognizedTravel Oregon named the Estacada Library as one of six cozy libraries in Oregon.
Calling the six “destinations in their own right,” a Travel Oregon article said Estacada’s library is “one of the coziest in the state, with a fireplace perfect for reading by.”
The article also praised the library’s 10 “incredible glass mosaics” by local artist Mimi Near. The story mentioned the ukulele jam sessions and Lego Club the library hosts.
The other five libraries called out for their comfy warmth were Tualatin Public Library, Milwaukie’s Ledding Library, Newberg Carnegie Library, the Chetco Community Public Library in Brookings and the Roseburg Public Library.