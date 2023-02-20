Grant funding possible

Estacada is a finalist for a federal grant that could be used for a variety of projects including improving health outcomes and education.

 Courtesy photo: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Estacada is among the finalists for a new federal grant called “Thriving Communities” that will potentially give the city help in improving multiple areas including transportation and education.

The Estacada City Council unanimously approved moving to the next step to secure the grant at its Monday, Feb. 13 meeting.

