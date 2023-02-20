Estacada is among the finalists for a new federal grant called “Thriving Communities” that will potentially give the city help in improving multiple areas including transportation and education.
The Estacada City Council unanimously approved moving to the next step to secure the grant at its Monday, Feb. 13 meeting.
Assistant City Manager Elaina Turpin acknowledged at the meeting that the grant program “is kind of nebulous” but explained that “this is the first time this has been done.”
“This program is designed to provide technical assistance, planning, and capacity building support to advance a pipeline of transportation and community revitalization activities that increase mobility, reduce pollution from transportation sources, expand affordable transportation and housing options, improve health outcomes, facilitate efficient land use, preserve or expand jobs, and enhance connections to health care, education, and food security to benefit disadvantaged populations and communities,” a city description said.
The city council likely would decide on the projects that would get the federal help if the city ultimately wins a grant, Turpin said.
The potential federal assistance “aligns with a lot of the goals the council has set” for the city, she said.
City staff submitted a letter of interest for the two-year grant in November 2022.
The grant requires applicants to partner with community organizations. Todos Juntos and the Estacada Community Center both agreed to be partners in the grant.
The grant boundaries will be the same as the Estacada School District.
The grant, funded through $25 million from U.S. Department of Transportation, will be awarded to 30 communities around the country.
Grant recipients will be announced in the next several months.