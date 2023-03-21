Committee appointments

 PMG photo: Teresa Carson

The Estacada City Council appointed a slew of committee and commission members at their most recent city council meeting, but the city still has two openings on the budget committee.

The Estacada Budget Committee had four openings and received only two applications one from former mayor Brent Dodrill and one from business development manager, Justin Gates. Both were appointed to the budget committee.