The Estacada City Council appointed a slew of committee and commission members at their most recent city council meeting, but the city still has two openings on the budget committee.
The Estacada Budget Committee had four openings and received only two applications one from former mayor Brent Dodrill and one from business development manager, Justin Gates. Both were appointed to the budget committee.
The city will continue to take applications for the budget committee. Those wishing to apply must live within Estacada city limits and must be qualified electors. The terms for these appointments to the Budget Committee expire March 31, 2026.
The Estacada Arts Commission had three vacancies. The council reappointed graphic designer Madeline Miller and musician Mike Anderly and added a new member David Solheim, a retired professor. The term of office for these appointments is two years, expiring March 31, 2025.
The Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee had three positions open for two-year terms ending March 31, 2025. Three applications were turned in and the council appointed Andrea Wallace, Denise Roshto and reappointed Tami Beaty.
The Downtown Estacada Commission also had three vacancies for two year terms. There were four applicants. The city council reappointed Julie Cooper, owner of Julie Cooper Designs and Lonzo Tackett, one of the owners of Time Travelers Brewing and appointed Juan Luna, food cart owner, for terms ending March 31, 2025.
Karen Hovda, a 26 year resident of Estacada was reappointed to the Estacada Infrastructure Committee. Ryan Dunn, a mortgage loan officer was also named to the infrastructure committee. They were the only two applicants for the two openings for terms ending March 31, 2026.
The Library Board had two open board positions for four-year terms expiring March 31, 2027. The library got three applications and Courtney O’Byrne and Michael Minch were reappointed to the Library Board.
O’Byrne said in her application she “would be overjoyed” to continue serving on the board.
Stephen Schiebert, a creative technologist, was reappointed to the Parks & Recreation Commission. Shirley Burke, who had formerly served on the parks & rec commission for nine years also was appointed. They were the only two applicants for the two open positions. Their two-year terms will expire on March 31, 2025.
The Estacada Planning Commission had three openings and seven applications for four year-terms ending March 31, 2027. The current commission scored the applicants and after some discussion and two votes, the city council appointed the three highest scoring candidates. They are Richard Hawkes, Estacada Schools Superintendent Ryan Carpenter and homebuilder Ben Wheeler.