May election

March 16 is the deadline to file to run for Estacada school, fire and cemetery boards.

 PMG file photo

Hopeful candidates are beginning to file for local elected positions up for grabs in the May 16 election, for the Estacada School Board, the Estacada Fire District board and the Estacada Cemetery Maintenance District board.

There are three positions open on the Estacada School Board. All are for four-year terms.