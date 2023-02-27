Hopeful candidates are beginning to file for local elected positions up for grabs in the May 16 election, for the Estacada School Board, the Estacada Fire District board and the Estacada Cemetery Maintenance District board.
There are three positions open on the Estacada School Board. All are for four-year terms.
The terms of school board chair Ken Riedel, vice chair Ben Wheeler and director John Walper expire on June 30.
By press time, only John Walper had filed to hang on to his seat. The retired manager is a Pepperdine University graduate.
The school board sets the vision and goals for the district and adopts policies that give the district direction to set priorities and achieve its goals. The school board also hires, evaluates and, if necessary, fires the superintendent. It adopts and oversees the school district’s annual budget.
March 16 is the deadline for candidates to file to run or withdraw a filing for the May 16 election.
There are no bond or money measures on the May 16 ballot for Estacada voters.
Three positions are open on the Estacada Fire District board and all have four-year terms.
John McAdoo has filed to retain his seat. He’s the retired assistant fire chief. The U.S. Navy veteran spent 30 years in the fire service.
The other two positions up for re-election on the fire district board are board president Ken Oliver and vice president Paul Miller.
The fire district web page says that “As a body, the board of directors has a great deal of responsibility. The board of directors sets the direction, mission, tone and strategic vision for an organization, all of which must be done in keeping with the board’s fiduciary duties of obedience, care, and loyalty.”
Estacada Cemetery Maintenance District has three positions open for four-year terms. Nobody had filed for a seat on the cemetery board by press time.