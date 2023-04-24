After greeting diners at The Cazadero Steakhouse, waiter bot Plato turns around and presents their food. He’ll then head back to the kitchen for his next assignment after wishing the customers an enjoyable meal.
Customers are flocking to The Cazadero Steakhouse in hopes of getting their food delivered by the restaurant’s newest staffer, a genial little robot named Plato.
Plato started helping out Tuesday, April 18, at the Caz. Tuesdays are generally slow nights, despite the draw of Trivia Night. But, when owner Sherry Andrus pulled in the parking lot that evening, she was amazed to have trouble fining a parking spot.
Some of her diners greeted her and said, “’We’re here to see Plato.’”
“He’s really cute,” Andrus said, “You can tickle him and he laughs.”
After Andrus posted on social media announcing Plato’s first day on the job, the posts and shares got hundreds of comments, not all of them positive.
Many folks were concerned about servers not being employed because of the robot and others said they did not want to interact with the technology and wanted human servers.
“Won’t patronize this,” said one. “Not for me,” said another.
But others came to Plato’s defense with stories about how hard it is to get reliable employees. Another posted from the dining room, “I’m here! It’s actually pretty cool!”
Andrus pointed out that “people use ATMs and other technology. People didn’t like cars when they first came out either.”
Andrus emphasized that Plato isn’t replacing a server and only assists real live workers when they need an extra hand. In fact, she said, she is hiring.
“We have not replaced a single person,” Andrus said.
Human servers still take orders, make sure customers have what they need and deliver some meals. If more ranch dressing is wanted or someone drops their knife, the human waiters will handle that.
“Our servers are able to provide better customer service” with Plato’s help, Andrus said.
Plato is particularly helpful during lunch, when the restaurant is not fully staffed and is only busy for an hour or two.
“You can’t ask someone to come in and work for an hour at lunch. So Plato can assist for that busy hour,” Andrus said. Plato, she noted, can be on the job from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Andrus did not buy Plato, he is leased. So, if he doesn’t work out, he’ll be sacked like any other employee. Andrus is monitoring tipping and if servers start making less money because of Plato, it’s back to the factory for him.
But how does Plato know what to do?
The company that produces the Plato robots comes to Plato’s new employer and programs in every stop that Plato might make. Each table is programmed in. The kitchen staff loads Plato up with plates and punches in his destination.
Plato heads for that table and presents his bounty, announcing his arrival with one of many cheerful phrases he knows such as “here’s your food.” For large parties, Plato can come along with the human server so they only have to make one trip to the table and the food arrives hot.
Diners have a time limit to begin taking the food off Plato’s “shelves” and if no diner responds, he heads back to the kitchen.
Andrus said several diners were so surprised by Plato, they did not take their meals, so Andrus realized the human servers had to explain a bit about how Plato works so customers wouldn’t have to see their salads or steaks rolling back to the kitchen.
Once folks do grab their plates, Plato will roll off with a jolly “bon appetit” or “enjoy your meal.”
Plato can also help bus tables. He can be sent to a table that looks finished with a “let’s tidy up” and diners can put their plates on his shelves if they wish. Or, staff can summon him to help carry the load when they are busing tables.
Andrus said one couple was very disappointed Tuesday when their human server brought their dinners because they wanted Plato to serve them. So the human waitress sent Plato back to the kitchen for some coleslaw so the couple could interact with Plato.
Andrus said about the new worker bot, “I have to give my staff the help they need to provide good customer service. I’m not replacing my excellent team with robots. You will have a server and they’ll now have more time to help you with your needs.”