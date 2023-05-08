Plant sales

Two plant sales spring up this month in Estacada

 Courtesy photo: Markus Spiske for Unsplash

Just in time for Mother’s Day, the Estacada Garden Club is having its annual plant sale. The bounty of beauty will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the Estacada Public Library, 825 N.W. Wade St. Estacada.