Just in time for Mother’s Day, the Estacada Garden Club is having its annual plant sale. The bounty of beauty will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the Estacada Public Library, 825 N.W. Wade St. Estacada.
Proceeds from the Garden Club’s plant sale will fund educational speakers, horticultural scholarships and garden-related local projects.
The next Saturday brings another sale. Every gardener knows there is no such thing as too many plants.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Eagle Creek Presbyterian Church will hold its sale at the church at 29455 S.E. Burnett Road, Eagle Creek.
There will be indoor and outdoor plants, plant starts and more mature plantings available.
Here’s the 411 on the 4th parade
The Downtown Estacada Commission announced that this year’s theme for the super-popular Fourth of July parade is “Discover Estacada” and the Grand Marshal is the American Legion.
The parade cannot happen without volunteers. If anyone would like to help organize, set up, clean up or volunteer in any other way, fill out a form available at: https://bit.ly/41VcJrs.
If your group would like to participate in the parade, an application is available at: https://bit.ly/3NtXj9w.
Dental career camp for high schoolers
Clackamas Community College is offering a free dental camp this summer for high school students interested in dental professions.
The camp is open to all high school students with priority registration opportunities for underrepresented students.
The camps will be held June 20-23 and June 26-30 and will take place on the CCC Harmony campus, 7738 S.E. Harmony Road, Milwaukie.
Lunch is provided.
At the camps, students will go on field trips, participate in hands-on activities and learn about volunteer opportunities. For more information, email dentalcamp@clackamas.edu or call 503-594-0674.
Philip Foster Farm is finished building a replica of Eagle Creek’s first one room schoolhouse and is ringing the bell to open it to the public.
This school the replica was modeled on was the first successful public school in Oregon, likely the first such school west of the Mississippi. It was reproduced from original documents, including photographs of the building and the precise description of lumber used from the mill’s bill of sale, the museum said in a statement.
The 1850’s era school will be open starting Saturday, May 13, during the museum’s regular hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission will be free that day, but donations are encouraged and memberships are available.
Some nods to modernity include electric lighting and an accessibility ramp.
Philip Foster Farm is at 22725 S.E. Eagle Creek Road.