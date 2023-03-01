Events
Give Blood: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 2. Estacada Community Center, 200 Clubhouse Dr. To schedule call 800-RED-Cross.
Garden Club: 1 p.m. Thursday, March 9. 12:30 to mingle and get a good seat. Flora Room, Estacada Library, 825 N.W. Wade St. The program will be: “A Gardener’s Journey from Estacada to Hawaii and Back.” Light refreshments will be served.
Wet felted snakes: 6-7:30 Friday, March 10. Estacada Library, 825 N.W. Wade St. This craft is easy for beginners and will be fun for intermediate felters to learn a new technique. Reservations required.
Three Link Breakfast, Bake Sale & Bazaar: Breakfast: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11. Estacada Odd Fellows Lodge #175, 267 S.W. Second Ave.
Free legal clinic: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 11. AntFarm Resource Center, 350 S.W. Zobrist St. Criminal or eviction expungements, name changes gender change applications DACA renewal information more. To smooth the process, people can apply online for prescreening. For more information email expungement@clackamasworkforce.org.
LEGO Club: Make a LEGO creation 1-3 p.m. every third Saturday. Estacada Library, 825 N.W. Wade St.
Ukulele Jam: 5:30-6:45 p.m. most Wednesdays, Estacada Library, 825 N.W. Wade St. All skill levels welcome, learn in a welcoming group. Ukuleles can be checked out from the library. Visit cityofestacada.org/library for details.
Bingo: Cash prizes, family friendly and dinner specials available. 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Estacada Moose Lodge, 29788 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. Everyone welcome, membership is not required.
Pickleball: Estacada First Baptist Church hosts pickleball from 3:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 7:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturdays. Open to anyone and play takes place in the church’s gymnasium, 29101 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. Slots limited, please sign up at playtimescheduler.com.
Grief Group: Clackamas Valley Baptist Church hosts a grief group at 2 p.m. Mondays at 29275 S.E. Eagle Creek Road.
Community Breakfast: Estacada Community Outreach hosts a free breakfast from 8-11 a.m. the third Saturday of each month at Clackamas Valley Baptist Church, located at 29275 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. For more information, call 503-630-5484.
Take off Pounds Sensibly: TOPs meets 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Estacada Community Center, 200 S.W. Club House Drive.
Meetings
Estacada School Board: 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month. Held online via video conference call. For a link, visit estacada.k12.or.us.
Estacada City Council: 7 p.m. second and fourth Mondays of each month in-person and via video conference call. For a link, visit cityofestacada.org.
Estacada Fire Board: 7 p.m. third Thursday of each month. Held online via video conference call. For a link, visit estacadafire.org.
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee: 1 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month. For a link, visit cityofestacada.org.
Cemetery Maintenance District: 5 p.m. first Thursday of each month. Held online via video conference call. For a link, visit “Estacada Cemetery Maintenance District” on Facebook.
Estacada Public Library
Library hours: The library building at 825 N.W. Wade St. is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays Thursdays and Fridays; from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Closed Sundays. For more information, call 503-630-8273 or visit cityofestacada.org/library.
A to Z Storytime: Drop-in 10-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Stories, music and play for children ages 0-3. Space is limited. Siblings welcome if space permits. Estacada Library, 825 N.W. Wade St.
Me & My Preschool Storytime/Playgroup: 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays. Stories, songs, snack and playtime for kids ages 3-4. Pre-registration requited for two six week fall sessions. Call Ann Johnson, 971-377-8537.
