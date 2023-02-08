Around Estacada

What’s going on in Estacada? Find out at a City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb 13, or an Urban Renewal Agency meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13, or for a more informal take, try the “What’s Up Estacada” informal gathering. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the library.

Events

Fundraiser fun: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Springwater Grange Hall, 24591 Wallens Road. Support the Estacada Area Food Bank with cash donations or nonperishable food. Event will feature Highway Home Band and a soup and sandwich bar. Sponsored by the Springwater Presbyterian Church and Springwater Grange.