Around Estacada

Events
Fundraiser fun: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Springwater Grange Hall, 24591 Wallens Road. Support the Estacada Area Food Bank with cash donations or nonperishable food. Event will feature Highway Home Band and a soup and sandwich bar. Sponsored by the Springwater Presbyterian Church and Springwater Grange.
Second Sunday takeout: 3-5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 12. 21552 S. Fischers Mill Road. The Harding Grange’s second Sunday takeout dinner will be turkey chili with cornbread and banana cream crumb cup for desert. $8. Email hardinggrange@gmail.com to order noting how many dinners and a pickup time.
What’s Up: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Flora Room, Estacada Library, 825 N.W. Wade St. Meet with Estacada’s movers and shakers in an informal setting to find out what’s happening in Estacada. Light refreshments served. For more information, visit www.cityofestacada.org or contact Mara Enciu Garrett at enciu-garrett@cityofestacada.org.
Murder Mystery Party: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. Estacada Library, 825 N.W. Wade St. Play the murder mystery card game “Killer Among Us” after the library has closed. Limited to first 35 people.
LEGO Club: Make a LEGO creation 1-3 p.m. every third Saturday. Estacada Library, 825 N.W. Wade St.
Ukulele Jam: 5:30-6:45 p.m. most Wednesdays, Estacada Library, 825 N.W. Wade St. All skill levels welcome, learn in a welcoming group. Ukuleles can be checked out from the library. Visit cityofestacada.org/library for details.
Bingo: Cash prizes, family friendly and dinner specials available. 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Estacada Moose Lodge, 29788 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. Everyone welcome, membership is not required.
Pickleball: Estacada First Baptist Church hosts pickleball from 3:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 7:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturdays. Open to anyone and play takes place in the church’s gymnasium, 29101 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. Slots limited, please sign up at playtimescheduler.com.
Grief Group: Clackamas Valley Baptist Church hosts a grief group at 2 p.m. Mondays at 29275 S.E. Eagle Creek Road.
Community Breakfast: Estacada Community Outreach hosts a free breakfast from 8-11 a.m. the third Saturday of each month at Clackamas Valley Baptist Church, located at 29275 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. For more information, call 503-630-5484.
Take off Pounds Sensibly: TOPs meets 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Estacada Community Center, 200 S.W. Club House Drive.
Meetings
Estacada School Board: 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month. Held online via video conference call. For a link, visit estacada.k12.or.us.
Estacada City Council: 7 p.m. second and fourth Mondays of each month in-person and via video conference call. For a link, visit cityofestacada.org.
Estacada Fire Board: 7 p.m. third Thursday of each month. Held online via video conference call. For a link, visit estacadafire.org.
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee: 1 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month. For a link, visit cityofestacada.org.
Cemetery Maintenance District: 5 p.m. first Thursday of each month. Held online via video conference call. For a link, visit “Estacada Cemetery Maintenance District” on Facebook.
Estacada Public Library
Library hours: The library building at 825 N.W. Wade St. is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays Thursdays and Fridays; from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Closed Sundays. For more information, call 503-630-8273 or visit cityofestacada.org/library.
A to Z Storytime: Drop-in 10-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Stories, music and play for children ages 0-3. Space is limited. Siblings welcome if space permits. Estacada Library, 825 N.W. Wade St.
Me & My Preschool Storytime/Playgroup: 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays. Stories, songs, snack and playtime for kids ages 3-4. Pre-registration requited for two six week fall sessions. Call Ann Johnson, 971-377-8537.