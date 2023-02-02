Around Estacada

NW Paranormal will talk about the haunted history of Oregon and places in Estacada with heightened paranormal activity Thursday, Feb. 9 at the library. See listing for details.

 Courtesy photo: Steiner Engeland for Unsplash

Events

First Friday: 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Spiral Gallery, 341 S. Broadway St. The February installation is the “Brave Dream Show,” a community art show led by students at Estacada High School and featuring hopes and dreams of a variety of community members.