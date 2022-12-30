A new brewery in downtown Estacada has a series of beers strong and tasty enough to transport your mind and soul through time. The joke is that after a few pints, customers would lose track of themselves.
Thus the name, Time Travelers Brewing, which celebrated a grand opening Friday, Dec. 30, with a ribbon cutting, complimentary desserts, and lots of great beer.
“It’s exciting to finally be open — it was a long five months to get to this point,” said Lonzo Tackett, one of six owners.
The brewery, 326 Broadway Street, is operated by six locals who bought the brewery, which used to be the home of Fearless Brewing. Inside the walls have been torn down and the space now has an open, industrial feel. The shiny brewing equipment is visible behind a big bay window. There is new paint on the walls, new flooring, and a feel of new beginnings within the space.
Lonzo spent the day serving as a greeter — shaking hands of neighbors and future regulars with a hearty hello as they walked into the brewery. It was a festive atmosphere, as folks were excited to ring in the new year with a good beer in hand.
“I’m very happy, very excited,” Lonzo said with a smile.
The owners are Lonzo and Rebecca Tacket, Justin and Julie Colton and Frank and Rania Brewster. All but Lonzo grew up in Estacada. Derrick Allgood, the former Fearless brewmaster, also stayed on.
"He is an artist and is incredible at what he does," Lonzo said.
There is a standard menu with smash burgers, salads, chicken wings, fries, a hummus plate, and more. There are also barbeque specials served daily after 4 p.m., including brisket and ribs. On tap are seven debut beers, which are tweaking of some of the old Fearless recipes along with new concoctions using top-notch ingredients. The showstopper is the eponymous Time Traveler Strong Scotch Ale, a 9.2% beer with a rich caramel flavor that goes down easy, which is an homage to the former Fearless flagship draught.
There is also the One Small Step Hazy, Valkyrie Pale Ale, Broken Spoke Oatmeal Stout, Black Sea Porter, and more. Beers are available via a flight, and eventually there will be merchandise celebrating each of the individual options.