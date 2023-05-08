Estacada High discontinues culinary classes

The Estacada School district will replace the dropped culinary program with either a Business and Technology or a Healthcare program.

 PMG file photo

The Estacada School District is cutting it’s culinary program in an overhaul of its career and technical education curriculum.

“Next year, our district will no longer offer a culinary program, and will shift to either a Business and Technology or a Healthcare CTE program,” the district said in an announcement.