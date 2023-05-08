The Estacada School District is cutting it’s culinary program in an overhaul of its career and technical education curriculum.
“Next year, our district will no longer offer a culinary program, and will shift to either a Business and Technology or a Healthcare CTE program,” the district said in an announcement.
“Both of these are what students have been asking for,” Superintendent Ryan Carpenter told the Estacada News. Only one of the two new programs will be offered.
“We’re really excited about how we’re taking a brand new approach,” said Carpenter.
Estacada High School has also introduced a dual high school/college program which will give students the chance to graduate from high school with both a high school diploma and an associate degree from Clackamas Community College.
Rumblings about the end of the culinary courses have prompted a flurry of comments on social media, many of them negative.
“Super sad,” said one poster.
“All they do is cut programs that actually teach kids something,” said another poster.
The culinary program was not designed or offered to teach students to cook for themselves or families, but to prepare them for a career in the culinary industry. Carpenter said that in the last three years, only one culinary student pursued a career in the field.
“We don’t deny that students love being in the culinary classrooms. But, it isn’t preparing them for a career in a high wage industry,” Carpenter said.
The district also eliminated its welding program in 2020 a.m.id protests from students and parents.
Carpenter said the district is already working with families that have concerns about the elimination of the culinary classes and is happy to discuss the changes with other families.
Popular culinary teacher Abe Bund will lose his job. He is specifically licensed to teach in that field, Carpenter said.
The district is is revamping the CTE program to focus on what students want and classes that create pathways to high demand, high wage jobs, the superintendent said.
The Estacada district plans to develop partnerships with the local community and regional industry, according to the announcement. It will work with business and industry to “identify skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.”
Estacada High offers auto mechanics, manufacturing, wood shop, agriculture, photography and journalism. The district is looking to hire manufacturing and agriculture teachers.
“Within five years all of our CTE programs must become a true career pathway to high wage jobs and offer three class credits for students,” the statement said.
That will allow the CTE programs to receive state and federal funding.
The culinary arts classroom space will be used for other purposes and some of the equipment likely will be sold.
The announcement said the move is in alignment with student, staff and community feedback, as well as the district’s strategic plan.
The district called the overhaul part of “our five-year career and college pathways promise.”
Last month the district moved forward on an Advanced College Program, where students will graduate from high school with both a high school diploma and an associate’s degree.
In just a few weeks 30 students already have signed up for the dual credit program, Maggie Kelly, director of communications said.
Kelly said “change and transition are always difficult at the beginning. But people will look back at this (CTE and culinary) decision and be thankful.”
The district concluded: “We are excited about the future of CTE in Estacada Schools and are committed to providing our students with the best opportunities to succeed. We believe that by working together with the community and industry leaders, we can create a brighter future for our students.”