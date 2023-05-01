Lodging tax looms

The transient lodging tax will apply to short stays at hotels, vacation rentals, recreational vehicle campgrounds and the like.

 Courtesy Photo

After a first “yes” vote, the Estacada City Council will take a final vote on a new “transient lodging tax” that will apply to folks visiting the city and staying for less than a month.

The City Council is scheduled for a final vote on the new 7% tax at its meeting Monday, May 8. It has already expressed support and voted once, approving the tax, but two votes are required.