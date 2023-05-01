After a first “yes” vote, the Estacada City Council will take a final vote on a new “transient lodging tax” that will apply to folks visiting the city and staying for less than a month.
The City Council is scheduled for a final vote on the new 7% tax at its meeting Monday, May 8. It has already expressed support and voted once, approving the tax, but two votes are required.
The tax will apply to short stays at hotels, vacation rentals, recreational vehicle campgrounds and the like.
If passed again May 8 as expected, the lodging tax ordinance will become effective June 8, just as tourist season ramps up.
City Manager Melanie Wagner explained that state law requires at least 70% of the transient lodging tax revenue be used for tourism promotion, tourism-related facilities or to finance or refinance debt for tourism-related facilities.
But the local government is at liberty to allocate up to 30% of the tax revenues for general city services. “This 30% could help fund the regular services that a city provides,” she said because people who are “just passing through” benefit from city services such as police, streets and parks.
City staff and council members noted that most areas similar to Estacada have lodging taxes for folks vacationing and enjoying local attractions.
Rates vary but average about 7.23%, with closest neighbor, Sandy, at 3%. Hood River at 8%, Medford at 11% and Cottage Grove at 4%, city council documents showed.
In 2020 a transient lodging tax was in the pipeline for Estacada, but was yanked as the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted business and lives.