Residents can get a look at the new community building at Wade Creek Park, which is the location for the next What's Up Estacada! open house which will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 15.
Courtesy photo: City of Estacada
Do Estacada students have safe ways to get to school? Can something be included in the Transportation System Plan to make them safer?
Courtesy photo: Estacada School District
Are all Estacada’s streets safe to cross? Should the Transportation System Plan include any improvements in pedestrian crossings?
The City of Estacada is hosting two open houses Monday, May 15, that give folks an opportunity to learn more about their community and the badly needed update of the city’s transportation plan that is currently underway.
The next in a series of quarterly community open houses called What’s Up Estacada! will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 15, in the new community building behind the library, 915 N.W. Wade St.
That evening, May 15, from 5:30-7 p.m. there will be an open house/workshop at City Hall, 475 S.E. Main St., that will focus on the update to the Transportation System Plan.
At What’s Up Estacada! residents can get a look at the new community building and improvements at Wade Creek Park. The May 15 What’s Up is a chance to meet up with city officials and city partners and get some information on what’s going on in Estacada and the city’s updating of the Transportation System Plan.
Local organizations also will have representatives at What’s Up, including AntFarm, Bee City USA, Clackamas Women’s Services, Estacada Area Food Bank, the Estacada School District and Todos Juntos. The school district is likely ask voters to approve a bond to upgrade school buildings.
The evening meeting will focus on the update to the Transportation System Plan. Visitors can stop by any time during the open house/workshop. There will be a brief presentation with time for questions at 6 p.m.
“The City of Estacada is updating its Transportation System Plan and wants to hear from the community about their transportation priorities and experiences moving around the city. This process will help the City determine where to invest future funds as it moves closer to completing and adopting this important Plan,” the city said.
The overhauled transportation plan will “promote safety, mobility, and accessibility for people using all modes of travel to get around in Estacada,” said City Manager Melanie Wagner.
The city web page says “Comments we collected in fall 2022 helped the team develop draft projects, programs and policies to help meet the needs of all users, including people who drive, walk, haul freight, ride bicycles, and use transit.”
The city’s transportation plan hasn’t had an update in 16 years, and Estacada is a much larger and a different city than the last overhaul.
The plan will be used to prioritize all the possible transportation projects over the next decade or two.
“We’ll never have enough money to do all the projects we’d like to do,” Taylor Campi, community development director said at a city council meeting on the TSP on April 24.
“An updated TSP will guide how we develop and invest in our transportation system to meet the current and future needs of Estacada and surrounding areas. This process will help determine which projects, policies and programs are important to protecting and enhancing the quality of life in the City of Estacada, and that may receive funding over the next 20 years,” Wagner said.
The update to the Transportation System Plan is a huge and complex undertaking. There are hundreds of intersections, streets, crosswalks, school zones, bike routes, traffic lights, stop signs and the like all around Estacada. The community input and subsequent plan will guide what improvements are most needed.
The proposed plan rates some potential projects low to high. The city wants residents to weigh in on their transportation concerns and help prioritize the projects.
For example, a possible left turn lane on Northeast Sixth Ave. and Cemetery Road, which would cost about $200,000 is rated low, while a potential $110,000 project to install sidewalks near Estacada Middle School on the north side of Northeast Fifth Ave. between Northeast Main St. and the alley is rated high.
For folks who can’t attend the in-person meetings, another online community survey on the transportation plan will be posted on the city’s web page on May 15, officials said.