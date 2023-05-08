The City of Estacada is hosting two open houses Monday, May 15, that give folks an opportunity to learn more about their community and the badly needed update of the city’s transportation plan that is currently underway.

The next in a series of quarterly community open houses called What’s Up Estacada! will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 15, in the new community building behind the library, 915 N.W. Wade St.