“Nobody gives much thought to cemeteries,” says George Suter, who is running for re-election to the Estacada Cemetery Maintenance District board of directors. Of course, that’s until a loved one dies and cemeteries and final arrangements become top of mind.
Small-town Estacada has nine cemeteries and is on the forefront of the green burial trend. And, for quiet spots that are eternal places of rest, there is a lot going on in Estacada’s cemetery district.
The district is in the middle of an election for board members, coming up May 16.
A new equipment shed is under construction. A columbarium with niches for cremation urns has just been completed at the Odd Fellows Cemetery. The district is converting all its old, paper records to digital so people can use the internet to more easily find graves and records.
Earlier this year Casey Davilla was hired as sexton, the person who takes care of the cemeteries.
The nine Estacada district cemeteries cover around 16 acres and see about 30 to 50 burials per year, says Rob Gaskill, chair of the cemetery board and owner of the Estacada Funeral Chapel.
That may not seem like many burials and Gaskill says cremation is much more common these days.
The Estacada Cemetery Maintenance District is a special purpose district and has taxing power, much like a school or fire district. Property taxes and fees paid for burials finance the district, although the burial fees are a small part of the district’s funding.
The five-member board oversees the district, hires and manages the employees and is the fiscal agent for the district. The district currently has two employees, Davilla and office manager Traci Hovda.
Davilla mows the lawns, sells burial plots, sees to state requirements and paperwork and digs the graves, among other chores as sexton. He had worked for his stepfather’s contract grave digging business that works in other cemeteries for about 10 years before joining the Estacada district.
The Estacada district has been a leader in so-called green burials. Gaskill said the district did the first green burial in Oregon and offers the service at three of the cemeteries.
In a green burial, the deceased is not embalmed and is buried in a biodegradable container, which could be a simple linen shroud or wicker or bamboo “coffin.” This allows the body to decompose naturally. No pesticides or chemicals are used in the green burial areas in Estacada and grave markers are simple boulders with the name of the deceased etched in.
Gaskill said that many of the green burials are people from outside Estacada looking for a cheaper alternative to the high prices for green burials elsewhere.
There have been about 100 people opting for green burials in Estacada cemeteries since they were first offered in 2008.
Gaskill urges people to stop a common practice of scattering a loved ones ashes in the cemetery.
“We understand why people want to do that, but please don’t do it,” he says, explaining that the ashes ruin the equipment used to keep up the cemetery and also pose a health hazard for workers and visitors to the sacred areas.
The Estacada directors take their responsibility to the dead and living seriously. Says Gaskill: “It has been an honor serving on the Cemetery Board for so many years. We have been able to make sure that families are treated with dignity and respect as they deal with such a difficult time. It is our goal to make sure that it is as easy as possible and follow State guidelines.”