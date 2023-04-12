“Nobody gives much thought to cemeteries,” says George Suter, who is running for re-election to the Estacada Cemetery Maintenance District board of directors. Of course, that’s until a loved one dies and cemeteries and final arrangements become top of mind.

Small-town Estacada has nine cemeteries and is on the forefront of the green burial trend. And, for quiet spots that are eternal places of rest, there is a lot going on in Estacada’s cemetery district.