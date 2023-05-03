In February, Estacada Fire responded to a report of a brush fire off Lake Shore Drive. The small fire was located just below a large overhanging tree isolated to a cliff's edge. Eight firefighters responded and technical rescue equipment was necessary to access and extinguish the fire.
Estacada Fire volunteers and career staff do some emergency medical services training in January. About $44,800 of a recent $550,627 grant will fund tuition costs for volunteers to pursue their emergency medical technician certification.
Courtesy photo: Estacada Fire District
This is the Type 3 engine that’s on its way to the Estacada Fire District, funded by a grant.
Courtesy photo: Estacada Fire District
It’s not all emergencies and scary fires, the Estacada Fire District and volunteers put on the super popular Easter egg hunt every year.
Courtesy photo: Estacada Fire District
Estacada Fire District received two grants that will improve safety for Estacada area residents, one is $550,672 to be used to enhance volunteer firefighter recruitment and retention efforts and a grant for three new trucks.
The need for robust resources to fight fire is certainly not lost on Estacada area residents. The 2020 Riverside Fire scorched 140,000 acres around Estacada and came within a half-mile of city limits. No lives were lost but 150 structures were burned, including 50 homes. Many scientists predict that wildfire season will get longer and more severe.
“It’s a big step for us to get this kind of money to keep us moving forward,” said Fire Chief Ian O’Connor.
The grant for the volunteer firefighter program is designed to “increase the number of firefighters to help communities meet industry minimum standards and attain 24-hour staffing to provide adequate protection from fire and fire-related hazards, and to fulfill traditional missions of fire departments,” according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the bureau that gave the grant.
“It’s huge,” said O’Connor, “it’s one of the biggest grants you can get for volunteer recruitment and retention. This is huge for Estacada.
Part of the FEMA award, about $44,800, will fund tuition costs for volunteers to pursue their emergency medical technician certification. About $110,000 of the funds will go toward Length of Service Award Program or LOSAP, which is a pension-type program for the volunteer firefighters.
Marketing efforts will get $16,000 from the FEMA grant and another $79,872 will go toward Volunteer Stipend for station staffing.
About $300,000 of the grant will fund part of a new position for a recruitment and retention coordinator.
“We still have good volunteer participation and we want to maintain that,” O’Connor said. The Estacada Fire District has 62 volunteers, he added.
O’Connor said the fire district will add other funds to have this new recruitment and retention coordinator also be in charge of training.
The money for the various uses is all spread over a four year period and will be available July 1. There is no requirement for matching dollars by the fire district.
Earlier, the Estacada Fire District got a $1.15 million grant to buy three new fire trucks. from the Oregon State Fire Marshal Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) grant program.
WUI is “where homes and other structures are built in or near woodland settings or forests” and “face wildfire danger,” according to the web page of the State Fire Marshal.
Last month, the department took delivery of a Type 6 brush engine and will take delivery for a Type 3 engine. The Type 3 is especially suited for fighting wildfires when there is housing and other buildings around.
Both trucks are generally classified as wildland engines or brush trucks.
“These are the vehicles that respond to wildfires and have the ability to drive in rough terrain to respond to a fire or rescue,” according to manufacturer BME Fire Trucks.
These trucks are an addition for the Estacada Fire District and don’t replace old machinery. The district now has 11 trucks.
In July, Estacada fire expects to take delivery of a water tender, which replaces an old vehicle that has outlived its usefulness. These trucks haul water to the scene of a fire.