Estacada Fire District received two grants that will improve safety for Estacada area residents, one is $550,672 to be used to enhance volunteer firefighter recruitment and retention efforts and a grant for three new trucks.

The need for robust resources to fight fire is certainly not lost on Estacada area residents. The 2020 Riverside Fire scorched 140,000 acres around Estacada and came within a half-mile of city limits. No lives were lost but 150 structures were burned, including 50 homes. Many scientists predict that wildfire season will get longer and more severe.