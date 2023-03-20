The Estacada City Council is mulling changes to the zoning rules that would make it easier for child care providers to set up shop and is asking for community input on the changes.

“The shortage of day care facilities means long waitlists and high child care costs for parents, creating workforce and other community impacts. The City’s zoning code is unclear and prohibits child care in many areas where we’d expect it to be allowed,” the city said in a report on the topic.