The Estacada City Council is mulling changes to the zoning rules that would make it easier for child care providers to set up shop and is asking for community input on the changes.
“The shortage of day care facilities means long waitlists and high child care costs for parents, creating workforce and other community impacts. The City’s zoning code is unclear and prohibits child care in many areas where we’d expect it to be allowed,” the city said in a report on the topic.
The proposed changes would clarify definitions of different types of child care providers and allow child care facilities in more of the city’s zoning districts.
Under the proposed new definitions, a small child care facility would provide day care for 16 or fewer children and a large one would before 16 or more kids.
The proposed rules would allow small day care operations in all city zones except those zoned outdoor commercial, light industrial, open space and airport. There are other proposed zoning rules for large childcare facilities and youth support service providers.
ty members can also share their input at a 6:30 p.m. workhop prior to the next city council meeting Monday, March 27, at City Hall, 475 S.E. Main St.. The Council will discuss the proposed code changes and hear public testimony to help them decide how to move forward on the child care zoning issue.